Consider This New Disneyland Drink the Mint Julep's Frozen Tropical Cousin

It doesn't get more classic than a mint julep in Disneyland's New Orleans Square, but now if you pop over to Adventureland, you can find its frozen tropical cousin! Meet the Jungle Julep, a brand-new drink offering from Bengal Barbecue that's available for around $4.

Described as a "tropical slush with a mixture of grape, orange, pineapple, and lemon" on the menu, social media reviewers are describing the drink as something along the lines of a fruit punch slushy. And because the Jungle Julep is garnished with a leaf, paper umbrella, and an orange slice, the purple treat is extra Instagrammable! Check out a few snaps of the summertime slush ahead, and prepare to see it all over your social media feeds this season.