Consider This New Disneyland Drink the Mint Julep's Frozen Tropical Cousin
DIY Watermelon Jolly Rancher Pop-Tarts Are Made With the Actual Candy
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Take Key Lime Pie to the Next Level With Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Consider This New Disneyland Drink the Mint Julep's Frozen Tropical Cousin

It doesn't get more classic than a mint julep in Disneyland's New Orleans Square, but now if you pop over to Adventureland, you can find its frozen tropical cousin! Meet the Jungle Julep, a brand-new drink offering from Bengal Barbecue that's available for around $4.

Described as a "tropical slush with a mixture of grape, orange, pineapple, and lemon" on the menu, social media reviewers are describing the drink as something along the lines of a fruit punch slushy. And because the Jungle Julep is garnished with a leaf, paper umbrella, and an orange slice, the purple treat is extra Instagrammable! Check out a few snaps of the summertime slush ahead, and prepare to see it all over your social media feeds this season.

DisneylandFood NewsSummerDisneyFood TrendsDrinks
