Insiders Reveal All the Secret Menu Items You Have to Get at Disneyland

The secret's out — there's officially a Disneyland secret menu. Disneyland resort employees revealed the coveted list of little-known foods to ABC Eyewitness News, and the results are enough to have you booking a trip ASAP. The trick to ordering from the secret menu is to be specific with your request — all the items are made with existing ingredients but transformed into a new dish. Check out the full list ahead, which includes ice cream nachos (!) and a new take on the mac 'n' cheese chili cones.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts