Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Now Comes in the Most Summery Flavor Ever — S'mores
A Bacon-Wrapped Upgrade to an American Cookout Classic
Avocado Cupcakes Are the Sweet Way to Fuel Your Avocado Obession
5 Pisco Sours That'll Make You Feel Like You're Vacationing in Peru

Dunkin' Donuts S'mores Coffee

Dunkin' Donuts Coffee Now Comes in the Most Summery Flavor Ever — S'mores

Get ready, guys. Dunkin' Donuts has just added s'mores to the list of available coffee flavors, starting Monday, May 29. The addition combines graham cracker, toasted marshmallow, and chocolate flavors and can be added to any of Dunkin' Donuts's hot and iced coffees, lattes, macchiatos, and Frozen Dunkin' Coffee throughout the Summer, and we can't wait.

In addition to the new Summer coffee flavor, Dunkin' is also rolling out two new doughnuts: Vanilla Cake Batter and a sprinkle doughnut with the cutest logo sprinkles. The cake batter doughnut will be made of a yeast shell with vanilla cake batter flavored filling and topped with chocolate frosting and sprinkles. It sounds to me like this new doughnut would pair well with a s'mores-flavored Frozen Dunkin' Coffee on a warm Summer day, and I'm most definitely going to get both of them to try as soon as they're available. Stay tuned for more on how they all taste!

Image Source: Dunkin' Donuts
SmoresFood NewsDunkin' DonutsSummerDoughnutsCoffee
Latest Food
