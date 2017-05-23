10 Easy-as-Can-Be Lunch Meal-Prep Options

Bringing lunch to work is something we all have the best intentions of doing, but oftentimes time gets away from us in the mornings, and before we know it, we're busting out our wallets in the Chipotle, sandwich, and salad lines again and again. The secret to maintaining a lunch packing routine is meal prep. By planning a variety of options and preparing food ahead of time at the beginning of the week, you'll find that it's not all that hard to pack healthy meals you'll actually want to eat. Here are 10 options that will have you counting down the minutes to lunch every day.