This Hack Will Forever Change the Way You Peel Potatoes

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Perry

When I saw a trick for removing potato skins by slipping them off without using the dreaded vegetable peeler, I knew I had to try it immediately to see if it worked. YouTube user Foody Tube's amazing potato hack video claims you can skip the peeling process before boiling the potatoes and, instead, squeeze the skin straight off the potatoes once they're fully cooked. It sounds almost too good to be true, but guess what? It works.

Here's how to do it right:


Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum

Using a sharp knife, pierce the skin only and draw a line all the way around the center of the potato. Do this quickly by twirling the potato around with one hand while keeping the knife steady in the other.

Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum

Transfer the potatoes to a giant pot of cold water (cover the potatoes by at least an inch of water). Boil the potatoes until they are fork tender, then drain them. Once they're cool enough to touch, peel the potato skin from each side of the punctured line you created. And voilà — the skin will slide off effortlessly! Not only does this drastically speed up the process for making mashed potatoes, but it also makes cleanup a lot less stressful. Once you try this cooking method, you'll probably never go back. You're on your way to the quickest and best mashed potatoes of your life.


Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Erin Cullum

