10 Eggy Breakfasts Meal Planners Will Love

Here's a very serious dilemma: you're both a breakfast person and a night owl. (Waking up 20 minutes earlier to make, and eat, a quick scramble is not an option.) Thankfully, all hope is not lost: instead of suffering through a grumbling stomach all morning, make one of these mini frittata (aka egg muffin) recipes when you have the time; on busy mornings, just grab one or two and head out the door.