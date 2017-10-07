 Skip Nav
10 Eggy Breakfasts Meal Planners Will Love

Here's a very serious dilemma: you're both a breakfast person and a night owl. (Waking up 20 minutes earlier to make, and eat, a quick scramble is not an option.) Thankfully, all hope is not lost: instead of suffering through a grumbling stomach all morning, make one of these mini frittata (aka egg muffin) recipes when you have the time; on busy mornings, just grab one or two and head out the door.

Cheesy Spinach Mini Frittatas
Egg, Mushroom, Sundried Tomato, and Quinoa Muffins
Bell Pepper, Corn, and Pea Cheesy Mini Frittatas
Prosciutto and Parmesan Mini Frittatas
Cheese and Sun-Dried Tomato Eggy Muffins
Fontina, Spinach, and Potato Noodle Mini Frittatas
Turkey Sausage, Cheddar, and Broccoli Mini Frittatas
Mini Salmon Asparagus Frittatas
Yogurt and Spinach Mini Frittatas
Pizza Egg Muffins With Spiralized Potatoes
