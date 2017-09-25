10 Filipino Foods You Should Know About

Filipinos are the second largest Asian American demographic in the country, yet Filipino food has only just begun receiving mainstream recognition. Maybe it's because the first time you saw Filipino food, it was on an episode of Fear Factor or Bizarre Foods. I was certain that by now, everyone in America must have been invited to a Filipino pot luck, complete with a roasted suckling pig, mountains of lumpia, and plastic take-home containers for all guests to make sure they have baon (leftovers) for the next week. Alas, if you haven't experienced the delights of Filipino food yet, I'm glad to be here to share some dishes from my motherland, hopefully disrupting any exotifying stereotypes mainstream media might have painted otherwise.