How Could Flamin' Hot Cheetos Possibly Taste Better? With Chipotle Ranch, That's How
How Could Flamin' Hot Cheetos Possibly Taste Better? With Chipotle Ranch, That's How

In an unexpected and exciting move, Cheetos has vastly improved its Flamin' Hot flavor with the addition of Chipotle Ranch. Yes, you read that right: Flamin' Hot Chipotle Ranch Cheetos are officially a thing.

The spicy snack was rolled out on a preview basis in May and it is now available in select big-box stores throughout the nation — namely Walmart, Target, and Safeway, according to food blogger Junk Banter. Though they were expected to hit shelves in July, it seems as though Frito-Lay has expedited that process. To find a bag near you, simply enter your zip code and select the snack from a dropdown menu on Frito-Lay's official website.

The flavor will likely only be available for a limited time, so you might want to act fast. Want to know if they're even worth it? Oh, they are. As Junk Banter said, "Buy with confidence."

CheetosFood NewsGrocery ShoppingJunk FoodSnacks
