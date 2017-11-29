 Skip Nav
Rated #1 Women's Box
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have an Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Love It. Save Your Favorites Now.
Food-of-the-Month Clubs Are the Perfect Gift For Everyone on Your List
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Food-of-the-Month Clubs Are the Perfect Gift For Everyone on Your List

Our prescription for low-stress gift giving this holiday season is simple: work smarter, not harder, by giving them gifts that will brighten their days for months to come without you even stepping into a store. Too good to be true? Nope! We're talking subscriptions to a monthly or bimonthly food or drink club. From artisanal coffee to Japanese candies and beyond, we've got regifting-proof ideas aplenty.

Related
100 Ideas For Homemade Edible Gifts
Bon Appétit Box
$75
from bonappetitbox.com
Buy Now
Bottle Bracket
$100
from bottlebracket.com
Buy Now
Cowgirl Creamery's Cheese Club
$225
from cowgirlcreamery.com
Buy Now
Batch USA
$75
from batchusa.com
Buy Now
subscription to the quarterly box
$49
from batchusa.com
Buy Now
Rosali subscription
$24
from rosalitea.com
Buy Now
Candy Japan
$29
from candyjapan.com
Buy Now
a subscription to Craft Coffee
$30
from craftcoffee.com
Buy Now
subscription to the jam-lovers club
$20
from amazingclubs.com
Buy Now
Olympic Provisions' salami-of-the-month club
$150
from olympicprovisions.com
Buy Now
Frog Hollow Farm
$160
from froghollow.myshopify.com
Buy Now
chocolate-of-the-month subscription
$96
from cocoarunners.com
Buy Now
Carnivore Club
$55
from carnivoreclub.co
Buy Now
Candy Club
$20
from candyclub.com
Buy Now
French Delicacies of the Month
A Completely Novel Wine Club
Cheeses of the Month
A Taste of Austin
Teas Tailored to Their Taste
Sipping Spirit of the Month
Japanese Candies of the Month
Craft Coffee Subscription
Jam-Lovers Club
Salami of the Month
A Subscription Box For the Surprise-Averse
Fruit of the Month
Chocolate of the Month
Snacks of the Month
Meats of the Month
A Sampling of Global Fare
Sweets of the Month
Food-of-the-Month Clubs Are the Perfect Gift For Everyone on Your List
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingEdible GiftsFood ShoppingGift GuideHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Bon Appétit Box
from bonappetitbox.com
$75
Bottle Bracket
from bottlebracket.com
$100
Cowgirl Creamery's Cheese Club
from cowgirlcreamery.com
$225
Batch USA
from batchusa.com
$75
subscription to the quarterly box
from batchusa.com
$49
Rosali subscription
from rosalitea.com
$24
Candy Japan
from candyjapan.com
$29
a subscription to Craft Coffee
from craftcoffee.com
$30
subscription to the jam-lovers club
from amazingclubs.com
$20
Olympic Provisions' salami-of-the-month club
from olympicprovisions.com
$150
Frog Hollow Farm
from froghollow.myshopify.com
$160
chocolate-of-the-month subscription
from cocoarunners.com
$96
Carnivore Club
from carnivoreclub.co
$55
Candy Club
from candyclub.com
$20
Shop More
Urban Outfitters Kitchen SHOP MORE
Urban Outfitters
Igloo Mini Refrigerator
from Urban Outfitters
$149$129
Urban Outfitters
Mini Waffle Maker
from Urban Outfitters
$18
Smeg
Mini Refrigerator
from Urban Outfitters
$999
Urban Outfitters
Geode Bottom Glass - Set Of 2
from Urban Outfitters
$16
Urban Outfitters
SuperPretzel Mini Soft Pretzel Maker
from Urban Outfitters
$38$30
Williams-Sonoma Bakeware SHOP MORE
Nordicware
Fall Loaf Pan
from Williams-Sonoma
$32$32
Nordicware
Nonstick Popover Pan
from Williams-Sonoma
$38
Nordicware
Leaf Cakelet Pan
from Williams-Sonoma
$36
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Natural Aluminum Half-Sheet Pan
from Williams-Sonoma
$12.95
KitchenAid
Pro Line® Copper Stand Mixer, 7 Qt.
from Williams-Sonoma
$1,099$999.95
Sur La Table Seasonal Decor SHOP MORE
Sur La Table
Floral Treasure Lavender Sachet Wreath
from Sur La Table
$50
Sur La Table
Floral Treasure Butterfly Wreath
from Sur La Table
$60
Sur La Table
Floral Treasure Myrtle, Flax and Maple Wreath
from Sur La Table
$70
Sur La Table
Floral Treasure Bird Wreath
from Sur La Table
$50
Sur La Table
Floral Treasure Eucalyptus and Fern Wreath
from Sur La Table
$50
Urban Outfitters Kitchen AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Editor-Approved! The Ultimate Affordable Holiday Gift Guide For 2017 — All Under $100
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
by Lisa Sugar
Humor
44 White Elephant Gifts Your Friends Will Actually Love
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
16 Hysterical Gifts For Moms Who Are So Damn Good at Being Bad
by Kelsey Garcia
Urban Outfitters Kitchen AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
christinaconger
tannermmann
heirloomedcollection
janet.lowe
Williams-Sonoma Bakeware AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
fashionfilesmag
jillian.harris
fromscratchwithmaria
glitterandspiceblog
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds