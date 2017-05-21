 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Can't Unsee This Girl Blending an Entire Frozen Pizza in a Vitamix
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
Brighten Up Your Day With Rainbow Sugar Cookies
Get the Dish
Every Bite Is a Party With These Confetti-Filled Truffles

Frozen Pizza Blended in Vitamix

You Can't Unsee This Girl Blending an Entire Frozen Pizza in a Vitamix

What could go wrong...? Maybe nothing? Hahahahah link in bio for new Vitamix unboxing and frozen pizza blender test!

A post shared by Justine Ezarik / iJustine (@ijustine) on

YouTubers love to blend crazy stuff in the superpowerful Vitamix blender; you've seen the "Will It Blend" iPhone edition, right? So it wasn't totally unexpected that someone would attempt to blend an entire frozen pizza for the sole purpose of seeing if it's possible. Well, it turns out it is, and it doesn't taste that bad, either. However, the texture? . . . That's another story. Watch the entire video below if (and only if) you have a stomach of steel.

Join the conversation
VitamixFood HumorFood News
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Trader Joe's
17 Impossibly Accurate Trader Joe's Tweets That Speak to Your Soul
by Erin Cullum
Donald Trump Served Steak and Ketchup in Saudi Arabia
Donald Trump
by Terry Carter
How to Stop Eating in Front of the TV and Computer
POPSUGAR Challenge
I Stopped Eating in Front of a Screen, and Here's What Happened
by Anna Monette Roberts
Opinion
Macron Joins the New Millennium and Staffs His Cabinet With 11 Women
by Eleanor Sheehan
Cursing Grandma's Funny Gluten-Free Cake Tutorial
Humor
This Potty-Mouthed Grandma Baking a Gluten-Free Cake Will Make You Giggle For Days
by Victoria Messina
World Without Planned Parenthood Video
Women's Health
by Hilary White
Giant Green Tea Kit Kat Bar
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Rose Latte From Grace Street Cafe
Food News
This Pretty Pink Rose Latte Is Here to Save You From Unicorn Fatigue
by Victoria Messina
Daddy Yankee Facts
Daddy Yankee
15 Things You Might Not Know About Puerto Rican Superstar Daddy Yankee
by Celia Fernandez
Walmart Secrets
Consumerism
by Hilary White
Is the Disneyland Matterhorn Haunted?
Disney
This Tragic True Story Inspired a Haunting Disneyland Urban Legend
by Brinton Parker
Joanna Gaines Summer Snack
HGTV
So THIS Is How Joanna Gaines Stays Cool (and Organized) For the Summer
by Erin Cullum
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds