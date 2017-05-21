You Can't Unsee This Girl Blending an Entire Frozen Pizza in a Vitamix

Frozen Pizza Blended in Vitamix
YouTubers love to blend crazy stuff in the superpowerful Vitamix blender; you've seen the "Will It Blend" iPhone edition, right? So it wasn't totally unexpected that someone would attempt to blend an entire frozen pizza for the sole purpose of seeing if it's possible. Well, it turns out it is, and it doesn't taste that bad, either. However, the texture? . . . That's another story. Watch the entire video below if (and only if) you have a stomach of steel.