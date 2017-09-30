 Skip Nav
Giada De Laurentiis and Nicole Kidman on Ellen Show

Nicole Kidman "Politely" Tells Giada Her Food Sucks

Giada De Laurentiis appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to teach her and Nicole Kidman how to cook vegan artichoke arancini and focaccia with clementine and fennel, but it went horribly wrong. Despite the Italian chef's best efforts, Ellen and Nicole could not contain their laughter and inability to follow Giada's cooking instructions. The set producer even had to tell the trio to wrap it up!

You will giggle throughout the clip, especially when it comes to the grand taste test. Ellen and Nicole did not hide their thoughts about the cold food that has probably been left out for "like five hours." On a more positive note for Giada fans, the Food Network star told Ellen that she is planning to open up a new restaurant at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas and possibly something on the East Coast.

