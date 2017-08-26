Here's How You Can Get Even Closer to Living Giada De Laurentiis's Lifestyle

 Skip Nav
Giada De Laurentiis surprised fans on Instagram with the title and cover of her upcoming cookbook: Giada's Italy: My Recipes For La Dolce Vita ($35) will be out April 3, 2018. In an Instagram story, Giada told fans, "Look what I just got in the mail: one of the best late birthday presents ever. A mock-up of my new cover. Yay!" However, it's far from being finished. Giada explained that inside the cover, there are just blank pages. "Jade was flipping through it and then — there's nothing else."

In a past interview, Giada shared more details about the cookbook with POPSUGAR. "The book will be an homage to my grandfather's Italy, featuring lots of supertraditional recipes and lifestyle secrets he would have loved." According to the Amazon intro, we can expect beautiful photos of Italy, personal stories about Giada and her family, and recipes like grilled swordfish with candied lemon salad, spaghetti with chianti and fava beans, asparagus with grilled melon salad, bruschetta with burrata and kale salsa verde, and fennel upside down cake. From the cover alone, I'm inspired to put on a sundress and walk down an Italian cobblestone street with a basket of fresh foods from the market. Aren't you?

Food NewsGiada De LaurentiisCookbooks
