50 Gifts For the Serious Cheese Addict

You probably know a few chocoholics or caffeine fiends, but what about serious cheese addicts who just can't resist slicing into a fancy wedge any time the opportunity arises? If they cannot pass by their local cheesemonger without popping in and believe cheese is an acceptable meal at least once a day, then consider them addicted. We're here to help by providing you with great gift ideas they'll love, all related to this dairy wonder so they can get more of it in their life.

— Additional reporting by Anna Monette Roberts

Cheesy Christmas Card
$3
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom Desktop Books
The Book Of Cheese: The Essential Guide To Discovering Cheeses You'Ll Love Book
$40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Desktop Books
Tiny Gold Swiss Cheese Necklace
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Picnic Time
Disney - Mickey Mouse 4-Piece Cheese Board Set
$44.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Picnic Time Cutting Boards
Cost Plus World Market Cheese Wine Markers — Set of 6
$5
from worldmarket.com
Buy Now
Crate & Barrel
Chalkboard Cheese Markers, Set of 6
$12.95
from Crate & Barrel
Buy Now See more Crate & Barrel Cheese Boards & Slicers
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Copper Cheese Knives, Set of 3
$39.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Cheese Boards & Slicers
Nordstrom Sweats & Hoodies
Women's Bow & Drape Sweet Dreams Are Made Of Cheese Sweatshirt
$68
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Sweats & Hoodies
Sissinghurst Castle Cheese Board
$58
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
All I Want For Christmas Is Cheese Christmas Card
$2
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Aldana Cheese Knives
$36
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
SockArt Wine and Cheese Socks
$20
from neimanmarcus.com
Buy Now
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Marble & Copper Monogram Boards
$39.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Bar
Formaticum Cheese Storage Paper
$9
from formaticum.com
Buy Now
Let It Brie Cheese Enamel Pin
$10
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Nordstrom
'Cheese Stack' Handblown Glass Ornament
$29 $17.40
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Seasonal Decor
Picnic Time
Duet Wine Tote - Green
$43
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Picnic Time Bags
Liberty For Anthropologie Cheese Spreader Set
$38
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
The Art of the Cheese Plate
$35
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
World Market
Slate Cheese Board
$14.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Cheese Boards & Slicers
UncommonGoods Kitchen
Fondue for Two
$29.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Kitchen
Nina Cheese Marker Set
$28
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
William Sonoma Taste of Europe Cheese Gift Crate
$100
from williams-sonoma.com
Buy Now
It's Not You, It's Brie: Unwrapping America's Unique Culture of Cheese
$2
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Marble & Copper "Cheese" Board with Knife
$79.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Cheese Boards & Slicers
Cheese Alphabet Print
$23
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bamboo Cheese Board With Cutlery Set
$50
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Drinkware
Italian Cheesemaking Kit
$24.95
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Drinkware
Cheese Is Dope Cross Stitch
$16
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Mac + Cheese Cookbook by Allison Arevalo and Erin Wade
$14
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Cheese Ring
$58
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Gilt Cheese Boards & Slicers
Personalized Gifts Personalized Gourmet Cheese Board Set with Utensils (5 PC)
$47 $35
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Cheese Boards & Slicers
Urban Outfitters
Snoopy Grilled Cheese Maker
$38
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Sur La Table
Hammered Copper Soft Cheese Knife
$10
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Cheese Boards & Slicers
Life Is Gouda Spreader
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Queso Por Favor Floppy Hat
$60
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Anthropologie Reversible Prep & Serve Board
$38
from anthropologie.com
Buy Now
Thirstystone
Stainless Steel 5 Piece Cheese Markers & Spreader Set
$50 $24.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Thirstystone Cheese Boards & Slicers
Best of Point Reyes Cheese Collection
$50
from williams-sonoma.com
Buy Now
Cost Plus World Market White Marble Cheese Slicer
$13
from worldmarket.com
Buy Now
Standing Stone Farms Basic Beginner Cheese Making Kit
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers
Classic Cheeses of the World Towel
$14
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers
Embroidered Cheese Wedge Emoji Patch
$5
from etsy.com
Buy Now
The Companion Group
Grilled Cheese Maker
$24.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more The Companion Group Cheese Boards & Slicers
I Cut the Cheese Cutters
$13
from etsy.com
Buy Now
UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers
Toaster Grilled Cheese Bags
$9.99
from UncommonGoods
Buy Now See more UncommonGoods Cheese Boards & Slicers
Cowgirl Creamery The Starter Course
$150
from shop.cowgirlcreamery.com
Buy Now
Gilt Cheese Boards & Slicers
Tag Round Cheese Board
$46 $29
from Gilt
Buy Now See more Gilt Cheese Boards & Slicers
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Rösle Wire Cheese Slicer
$29.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Cheese Boards & Slicers
Cheesy Christmas Card ($3)
The Book of Cheese: The Essential Guide to Discovering Cheeses You'll Love ($40)
Tiny Gold Swiss Cheese Necklace ($10)
Picnic Time Disney Mickey Mouse Four-Piece Cheese Board Set ($45)
Cost Plus World Market Cheese Wine Markers — Set of 6 ($5)
Crate & Barrel Chalkboard Cheese Markers — Set of 6 ($13)
William Sonoma Copper Cheese Knives, Set of 3 ($40)
Bow and Drape Sweet Dreams are Made of Cheese Sweatshirt ($68)
Sissinghurst Castle Cheese Board ($58)
All I Want For Christmas Is Cheese Christmas Card ($2)
Aldana Cheese Knives ($36)
SockArt Wine and Cheese Socks ($20)
William Sonoma Marble and Copper Monogram Board ($40)
Formaticum Cheese Storage Paper ($9)
Let It Brie Cheese Enamel Pin ($10)
Nordstrom 'Cheese Stack' Handblown Glass Ornament ($22, originally $29)
Picnic Time Duet Wine Tote ($43)
Liberty For Anthropologie Cheese Spreader Set ($38)
The Art of the Cheese Plate ($35)
Cost Plus World Market Slate Cheese Board ($11, originally $15)
Fondue For Two ($30)
Nina Cheese Marker Set ($28)
William Sonoma Taste of Europe Cheese Gift Crate ($100)
It's Not You, It's Brie: Unwrapping America's Unique Culture of Cheese ($2)
William Sonoma Marble & Copper "Cheese" Board With Knife ($80)
Cheese Alphabet Print ($23)
Bamboo Cheese Board With Cutlery Set ($50)
Italian Cheesemaking Kit ($25)
Cheese Is Dope Cross Stitch ($16)
The Mac + Cheese Cookbook by Allison Arevalo and Erin Wade ($14)
Cheese Ring ($58)
