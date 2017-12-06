Gifts For Coffee-Lovers Under $60
Fresh Gift Ideas For Coffee-Lovers Under $60
If there's one thing people are serious about, it's their morning brew. Whether you're scouring the web for the best thing to give the java-lover in your life or you're the coffee-lover looking to add some fresh gift ideas to your wish list, read through these coffee-related gifts. Bonus: all of these are under $60.
National JLR Gear Stainless Steel Smart Travel Mug
$39.99 $19.99
from Kohl's
Kinto 2-Piece Coffee Carafe Set
$59.99
from Bloomingdale's
Bonavita 1 L. Gooseneck Electric Kettle
$59.99
from Target
Williams Sonoma Chemex® Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker with Wood Collar
$36.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Chemex Pre-Folded Coffee Filters
$9.95
from Sur La Table
