 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Fresh Gift Ideas For Coffee-Lovers Under $60

If there's one thing people are serious about, it's their morning brew. Whether you're scouring the web for the best thing to give the java-lover in your life or you're the coffee-lover looking to add some fresh gift ideas to your wish list, read through these coffee-related gifts. Bonus: all of these are under $60.

Keep Cups
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Sugar
$22
from williams-sonoma.com
Buy Now
AeroPress Espresso Maker
$30
from shpst.ly
Buy Now
coffee beverages poster
$25
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Bodum
'Eileen' 8-Cup French Press
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Bodum Kitchen
Ozeri Deluxe Milk Frother
$15
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kohl's Men's Fashion
National JLR Gear Stainless Steel Smart Travel Mug
$39.99 $19.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Kohl's Men's Fashion
Craft Coffee
$30
from craftcoffee.com
Buy Now
Bloomingdale's Home & Living
Kinto 2-Piece Coffee Carafe Set
$59.99
from Bloomingdale's
Buy Now See more Bloomingdale's Home & Living
Big Ass Mug
$15
from thugkitchen.spreadshirt.com
Buy Now
Target Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Bonavita 1 L. Gooseneck Electric Kettle
$59.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Coffee, Tea & Espresso
Hario Coffee Drip Kettle Buono
$38
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kyocera Ceramic Coffee Grinder
$39
from amazon.com
Buy Now
The Blue Bottle Craft of Coffee book
$17
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Chemex® Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker with Wood Collar
$36.95
from Williams-Sonoma
Buy Now See more Williams-Sonoma Coffee Makers
Sur La Table Coffee & Tea Accessories
Chemex Pre-Folded Coffee Filters
$9.95
from Sur La Table
Buy Now See more Sur La Table Coffee & Tea Accessories
Keep Cup
Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Sugar
AeroPress
Coffee Beverages Poster
8-Cup Eileen Coffee Maker
Milk Frother
National JLR Gear Stainless Steel Smart Travel Mug
Craft Coffee Subscription
Kinto Slow Coffee Carafe Set
Thug Kitchen's Big Ass Mug
Drip Kettle
Manual Coffee Grinder
Blue Bottle Coffee Book
Chemex Coffeemaker
Chemex Prefolded Coffee Filters
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts Under $75Holiday FoodHoliday LivingFood ShoppingGift GuideCoffeeHoliday
Shop Story
Read Story
Keep Cups
from amazon.com
$20
Nielsen-Massey Vanilla Sugar
from williams-sonoma.com
$22
AeroPress Espresso Maker
from shpst.ly
$30
coffee beverages poster
from etsy.com
$25
Bodum
'Eileen' 8-Cup French Press
from Nordstrom
$50
Ozeri Deluxe Milk Frother
from amazon.com
$15
Kohl's
National JLR Gear Stainless Steel Smart Travel Mug
from Kohl's
$39.99$19.99
Craft Coffee
from craftcoffee.com
$30
Bloomingdale's
Kinto 2-Piece Coffee Carafe Set
from Bloomingdale's
$59.99
Big Ass Mug
from thugkitchen.spreadshirt.com
$15
Target
Bonavita 1 L. Gooseneck Electric Kettle
from Target
$59.99
Hario Coffee Drip Kettle Buono
from amazon.com
$38
Kyocera Ceramic Coffee Grinder
from amazon.com
$39
The Blue Bottle Craft of Coffee book
from amazon.com
$17
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Chemex® Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker with Wood Collar
from Williams-Sonoma
$36.95
Sur La Table
Chemex Pre-Folded Coffee Filters
from Sur La Table
$9.95
Shop More
Bloomingdale's Home & Living SHOP MORE
Crosley
Radio Cruiser Turntable
from Bloomingdale's
$64.99
DKNY
City Pleat Grey Duvet Cover, King
from Bloomingdale's
$215$169.99
Keurig
2.0 K250 Coffee Maker
from Bloomingdale's
$129.99
DKNY
City Pleat White Duvet Cover, King
from Bloomingdale's
$215$169.99
Bloomingdale's
Kusmi Tea Detox Tea Bags
from Bloomingdale's
$17.40
Williams-Sonoma Coffee Makers SHOP MORE
Williams-Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Chemex® Pour-Over Glass Coffee Maker with Wood Collar
from Williams-Sonoma
$36.95
OXO
On Barista Brain 9-Cup Coffee Maker
from Williams-Sonoma
$199.95
Cuisinart
PurePrecision Pour-Over Thermal Coffee Maker
from Williams-Sonoma
$199.95
Williams-Sonoma
Technivorm Moccamaster Coffee Maker with Glass Carafe
from Williams-Sonoma
$330$299.95
Williams-Sonoma
Technivorm Moccamaster Manual Drip Stop Coffee Maker with Thermal Carafe
from Williams-Sonoma
$340$309.95
Target Coffee, Tea & Espresso SHOP MORE
Keurig
; 2.0 K200 Coffee Maker Brewing System
from Target
$99.99$99
Primula
4-Cup Classic Coffee Press
from Target
$14.99
Hamilton Beach
1.7 L. Illuminated Glass Cordless Kettle 40865
from Target
$29.49
Bodum
Bistro 12 Cup Programmable Coffee Maker - Black
from Target
$39.99
Nespresso
DeLonghi Lattissima Plus Espresso Machine
from Target
$399.99
Kohl's Men's Fashion AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Halloween
16 Whimsical Halloween Costume Ideas Courtesy of Roald Dahl
by Quinn Keaney
Kid Shopping
41 Minecraft Gifts For Your Little Creeper
by Alessia Santoro
Halloween
17 Onscreen Enemies You and Your Friends (or Frenemies) Should Be For Halloween
by Quinn Keaney
Nostalgia
All That '90s Costumes For Your Guy
by Laura Marie Meyers
Bloomingdale's Home & Living AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
Self-Care Gifts That Give a Serious Dose of TLC (Starting at $6)
by Dominique Astorino
Beyoncé Knowles
31 Flawless Gifts For That Friend Who Wishes She Were Beyoncé
by Brittney Stephens
Gift Guide
50 Gifts to Buy For Yourself This Year Because You Freakin' Deserve It
by Sara Ahmed
Gift Guide
Shopping Made Easy! We Have 41 Perfect Gifts For Everyone on Your List
by Rebecca Brown
Bloomingdale's Home & Living AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
kendallmariez
kaseygoedeker
styledbykasey
styledbykasey
Williams-Sonoma Coffee Makers AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
sometimesgracefully
biggerthanthethreeofus
themotherchic
1111lightlane
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds