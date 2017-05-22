Gordon Ramsay Undergoes an Unrecognizable Transformation For The F Word

What the eff is Gordon Ramsay thinking, going live on TV? Yes, you heard me correctly. Chef Ramsay has a new live cooking competition show called The F Word premiering May 31 on Fox at 9 p.m. ET. While we may hear some of Chef Ramsay's signature cursing, he tells us in a promo video, "Food, family, fun — that is the new meaning of the F word." It's based on his "hit UK series," where groups of family and friends "battle it out" with other teams "in an intense, high-stakes cook-off." The finished dishes are judged by diners, celebrities, and other VIPs for a chance to win a cash prize on the season finale. During the hour-long episodes, Chef Ramsay will weave in culinary demos and silly surprises — he even dresses in disguise for one episode to surprise contestants. Seeing Gordon with a mustache may be reason enough to tune in!

Anything can happen with me LIVE on @TheFwordFOX ! Catch my new cooking competition show May 31st....I'll try to be good ;) #TheFWord pic.twitter.com/I6Ft1UNQKF — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) April 18, 2017

Celebs, pranks, and of course, food are all coming together on #TheFWord with @GordonRamsay this summer. The fun starts May 31 on FOX! pic.twitter.com/YGqx0lJgWa — The F Word (@TheFWordFOX) May 19, 2017



