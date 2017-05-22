 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Gordon Ramsay Undergoes an Unrecognizable Transformation For The F Word
Food Video
Cotton Candy Is the Sweetest Way to Upgrade Your S'mores
Food Video
Elsa's Frozen Margaritas Are Perfect to Share With Olaf in Summer
Food Video
Japanese Hotcakes Instantly Make Mornings Happier

Gordon Ramsay The F Word Trailers

Gordon Ramsay Undergoes an Unrecognizable Transformation For The F Word

What the eff is Gordon Ramsay thinking, going live on TV? Yes, you heard me correctly. Chef Ramsay has a new live cooking competition show called The F Word premiering May 31 on Fox at 9 p.m. ET. While we may hear some of Chef Ramsay's signature cursing, he tells us in a promo video, "Food, family, fun — that is the new meaning of the F word." It's based on his "hit UK series," where groups of family and friends "battle it out" with other teams "in an intense, high-stakes cook-off." The finished dishes are judged by diners, celebrities, and other VIPs for a chance to win a cash prize on the season finale. During the hour-long episodes, Chef Ramsay will weave in culinary demos and silly surprises — he even dresses in disguise for one episode to surprise contestants. Seeing Gordon with a mustache may be reason enough to tune in!

Related
We Weren't Expecting This Gordon Ramsay News — but We Love It!

Related
Gordon Ramsay Officially Shuts Down Unicorn Foods in 1 Sentence

Image Source: Brian Bowen Smith / FOX
Join the conversation
Food NewsSummerGordon RamsayFood TV
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Netflix
The Best Food Shows Streaming on Netflix Right Now
by Erin Cullum
How Chefs Make Scrambled Eggs
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Scrambled Eggs
by Erin Cullum
Best Ina Garten Chicken Recipes
Ina Garten
by Erin Cullum
Digital Life
The Man Who Posted a Facebook Video of Himself Murdering Someone Is Dead
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Can You Buy Kinder Eggs in the US?
Food News
by Kelsey Garcia
Game Updates to Restaurant Dash With Gordon Ramsay
Gordon Ramsay
We Weren't Expecting This Gordon Ramsay News — but We Love It!
by Anna Monette Roberts
Girl Scout Stand Up to Neo-Nazi Photo Czech Republic
Digital Life
This Photo of a Girl Scout Protesting a Neo-Nazi Is Incredibly Powerful
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Silicon Valley Companies Give Time Off to Protest
Donald Trump
Whoa: Companies Are Offering Time Off to Protest Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Cotton Candy S'mores Recipe
Food Video
by Brandi Milloy
Chef Gordon Ramsay's Funniest Critiques of Food on Twitter
Food News
Gordon Ramsay Is Roasting Twitter Users on Their Culinary Skills, and It's Hilarious
by Terry Carter
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Embarrassing Things That Happen When Pregnant
Facebook
You Won't Know Whether to Laugh or Cry Over These 26 Embarrassing Pregnancy Stories
by Lauren Levy
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds