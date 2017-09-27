 Skip Nav
Food Video
DIY Mini Cinnamon Roll Cereal to Fuel Your Nostalgia
Food Video
Break Off a Piece of This Giant Cake-Filled Kit Kat Bar!
Recipes
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding Is Basically Dessert Made Breakfast-Appropriate

Hershey's Gold Peanuts and Pretzels

Hershey's Ditches the Chocolate For Its New Peanuts and Pretzels Gold Bar

If your favorite candy involves sweet, salty, and crunchy, you're going to need to pick up the new Hershey's Gold Peanuts & Pretzels. This exciting new discovery from the candy department was reported by Instagram user thejunkfoodaisle, who claims the Hershey's bar is coming soon. The golden-colored bar features "caramelized creme" instead of chocolate, which is an intriguing new twist on a classic Hershey's bar. We're swooning just thinking about sinking our teeth into one of these, and the comments on the Instagram photo are giving us plenty of ideas. "Omg imagine s'mores with these," one person wrote, while another predicted, "Low key thinking it's going to taste like a Snickers." If we're being honest, we think this might taste even better than a Snickers! We aren't sure when exactly this Hershey's product will hit shelves, but the rumor is December, so stay tuned for updates.

Join the conversation
Hershey'sPretzelsFood NewsGrocery ShoppingCandy
Join The Conversation
Hershey's
The Newest Hershey Kiss Flavor Is Going to Leave You Drooling
by Perri Konecky
Should You Refrigerate Eggs?
Cooking Basics
The Surprising Truth About Refrigerating Eggs
by Erin Cullum
Pecan Pie M&M's
Food News
by Perri Konecky
Cookies and Cream M&M's
Food News
Cookies & "Scream" M&M's Are Here to Make This Halloween the Best Yet!
by Erin Cullum
Reese's Dipped Pretzels and Popped Snack Mix
Hershey's
Reese's New Snacks Take the Sweet and Salty Combination to a Whole New Level
by Perri Konecky
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds