Hershey's Ditches the Chocolate For Its New Peanuts and Pretzels Gold Bar

If your favorite candy involves sweet, salty, and crunchy, you're going to need to pick up the new Hershey's Gold Peanuts & Pretzels. This exciting new discovery from the candy department was reported by Instagram user thejunkfoodaisle, who claims the Hershey's bar is coming soon. The golden-colored bar features "caramelized creme" instead of chocolate, which is an intriguing new twist on a classic Hershey's bar. We're swooning just thinking about sinking our teeth into one of these, and the comments on the Instagram photo are giving us plenty of ideas. "Omg imagine s'mores with these," one person wrote, while another predicted, "Low key thinking it's going to taste like a Snickers." If we're being honest, we think this might taste even better than a Snickers! We aren't sure when exactly this Hershey's product will hit shelves, but the rumor is December, so stay tuned for updates.