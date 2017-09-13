Yes, Caramel Apple Hershey Kisses Do Exist — Here's Where to Find Them!

Holy sh*t, we just discovered Hershey's Halloween Caramel Filled Milk Chocolates and now we're obsessed. The apple-shaped milk chocolate candies are currently available at Target for $3.59 and basically combines your favorite Fall treat (candy apples!) with Hershey Kisses AND milk chocolate. Seriously, what more could you even ask for? The Halloween treat first arrived in 2016, according to JunkBanter, but now they're back on shelves and we're just glad we now know they exist! If you're looking for an alternative to pumpkin-spice-everything (trust us, we tried Hershey's Kisses Pumpkin Spice and it was not our favorite) then you might want to give this one a try. Now excuse us while we order up a batch to conduct our very own taste test!