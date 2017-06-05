 Skip Nav
Prepare to Hyperventilate: Hi-Chew Released an Ice Cream Bar
Hi-Chew Ice Cream Bar

Prepare to Hyperventilate: Hi-Chew Released an Ice Cream Bar

This Summer, you can now get a grape-flavored Hi-Chew ice cream bar, Rocket News 24 reports. Though they are only available in convenience stores across Japan until July 15, we're going to be on the hunt at various Japanese groceries in America for a chance to try this one-of-a-kind treat. According to the candy manufacturer Morinaga, the sweet-tart, chewy candy (made from real fruit juice) coats a vanilla ice cream bar. Morinaga tweeted that the "two-tier structure demonstrates the succulent taste of Hi-chew grape flavor and soft texture!" Though I can't confirm it yet, I'm envisioning this concept is a riff on mochi ice cream, only better.

Apparently, these bars were available in "family packs" last year, but we somehow missed this glorious news. This year, Morinaga has opted to sell the bars individually, priced at a little over $1. That seems like a reasonable price to pay to subject your taste buds to frozen Hi-Chew heaven.

Image Source: Morinaga
Hi-ChewFood NewsJapanCandy
