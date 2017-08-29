Pumpkin Spice Is About to Make You Crave This Childhood Snack All Over Again

 Skip Nav
With all of the other pumpkin spice products suddenly popping up in supermarkets across the nation, Hostess officially released its Pumpkin Spice Twinkies for the season. In late August, the sweet dessert was spotted by a shopper who then alerted various food bloggers, like Snack Betch.

If you weren't able to try it in previous years, the snack cake consists of its signature sponge cake stuffed with pumpkin spice filling in lieu of the usual cream filling. When POPSUGAR Food reviewed Pumpkin Spice Twinkies in 2015, we gave it four out of five stars and said they "taste exactly like you'd expect," i.e. "extraordinarily sweet."

Based on this initial picture we're seeing, it seems like Hostess may have redesigned the packaging this year. The slice of pumpkin pie in the background is less pronounced, and the snack's mascot, Twinkie the Kid, is strangely front and center. Hey, whatever works.

