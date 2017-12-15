 Skip Nav
How to Carve a Turkey, in Pictures

You've grilled, braised, or roasted up a beauty of a bird, but now what? While carving a turkey might seem daunting the first go-round, all it takes is a little know-how and practice (it gets easier every time!) to carve and plate a turkey worthy of centerpiece status.

P.S. Don't forget to show off the intact bird before you dig in, but carve it up in the kitchen (rather than table-side) to avoid prying eyes, all the pressure, and contain any potential mess.

Let the Turkey Rest
Slice Through the Skin Around the Leg
Remove the Leg
Turkey Leg
Break Down the Leg
Separate the Thigh From the Drumstick
Start to Remove the Breast
Separate the Breast From the Body
Separate the Wing
Turkey Breast and Wing
Start to Separate the Wing From the Breast
Finish Removing the Wing
Slice the Breast Against the Grain
Arrange on a Platter
