This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Chicken Breasts



It's no secret that boneless, skinless chicken breasts aren't the most exciting ingredient, but they're certainly one of the most popular among home cooks. If you're feeling totally uninspired by your usual chicken recipes, allow these chef-approved tips to get you out of your rut. Here's how some of the best Food Network personalities and more of our favorite celebrity cooks transform their chicken breasts.

Alton Brown: Pounded Thin

Alton Brown's recipe is for chicken kiev, a popular dish that involves pounding the chicken breasts thin before stuffing them with herbed butter, coating them in breadcrumbs, and frying them. Alton's pro tip is to refrigerate the rolled-up, stuffed chicken breasts for at least an hour so they stay intact while being fried, so you don't have to worry about pesky butcher's twine.

Ina Garten: Lemon on Lemon

Ina's lemon chicken breasts recipe has a five-star rating out of more than 600 reviews, and it's easy to see why. She makes sure there's maximum lemon flavor by baking the chicken breasts with plenty of zest, juice, and wedges.



Chrissy Teigen: With a Brick

Yes, an actual brick. Once you try the technique in Chrissy Teigen's brick chicken recipe, you might never go back.

Rachael Ray : Spinach and Mushroom Stuffed

Rachael Ray's spinach- and mushroom-stuffed chicken is further proof that stuffing your food is always a good idea. A filling made of spinach, mushrooms, ricotta, parmesan, and garlic results in chicken that's anything but bland.

Giada De Laurentiis: Piccata

Giada's foolproof chicken piccata is the ultimate Italian-style chicken dinner. With a short list of impactful ingredients (butter, lemon juice, chicken stock, and capers), you can make your own restaurant-worthy chicken.

Ted Allen: Parmesan-Crusted

When in doubt, add parmesan cheese. Chopped host Ted Allen recommends baking the chicken in a crunchy crust of panko breadcrumbs and parmesan cheese.