This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Pork Chops

Fact: pork chops (like this sweet and sour glazed recipe) can be enticing. They're also affordable, easy-to-cook cuts of meat that can be incredibly tasty when made well. To breathe some inspiration into your dinner rotation, we've gathered only the best pork chop recipes from some of our favorite celebrity chefs and Food Network experts. These are the cooking methods and recipes they swear by for crave-worthy chops you'll actually look forward to making. Spoiler: none of them involve apple sauce.

Ree Drummond: Pan Fried

The Pioneer Woman just might be the queen of recipes that are both easy and comforting, and her pan-fried pork chop recipe definitely qualifies. You only need a few basics (flour, salt, pepper, cayenne, canola oil, and butter) to make a crispy, juicy pork chop.



This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Cook Steak Related

Alton Brown: Molasses and Coffee Glazed

You might need to make a special trip to the store for Alton Brown's molasses and coffee pork chops, but it's totally worth it. Commenters have mentioned they love the teriyaki-like marinade so much that they use it on chicken, too. If you have a little extra time on your hands (to marinate the meat for at least two hours), your taste buds will be rewarded.

ADVERTISEMENT

Giada De Laurentiis: Parmesan Crusted

Giada is among the loyal group that believes parmesan cheese makes everything better, including pork. Her parmesan-crusted pork chop recipe calls for parmesan plus Italian breadcrumbs, ensuring a crispy and flavor-loaded exterior as they crisp up in an oiled pan.



This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Cook Bacon Related

Sunny Anderson: Simply Grilled

The best part about Sunny Anderson's easy grilled pork chop recipe is that even if you don't have a grill or grill pan, you can make the recipe using a regular pan, too. After you let the chops sit in a marinade of honey, oil, apple cider vinegar, and cumin for about an hour, you're on your way to superquick and easy pork chops, perfect for a weeknight dinner.

Tyler Florence: Smothered

Chef Tyler Florence knows you should never let pan drippings go to waste. His smothered pork chop is indeed smothered in a creamy gravy made by deglazing the pan with chicken broth, then adding buttermilk. It's what to make when you really need indulgent, home-style comfort food in your life.