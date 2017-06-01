This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Make Scrambled Eggs

 Skip Nav
One of the most basic recipes everyone learns is scrambled eggs, but the truth is perfectly scrambled eggs are a lot trickier than they seem. Much like the classic omelet, scrambling eggs is one cooking method on which many chefs differ. To whisk in a bowl or in the pan? To add dairy or to not? Minor tweaks can make huge differences in something so basic, and we guarantee you'll want to change up your scrambled egg routine with tips from these experts — they know a thing or two about recipe developing. Here's how some of our favorite chefs scramble their eggs (we're not kidding when we say Gordon Ramsay's method is a game changer).

Alton Brown: Whisk With Whole Milk

Simple yet effective is the name of the game in Alton Brown's scrambled egg recipe. Adding whole milk isn't his only tip, though. "Odds are you're going to be serving these on a plate. If so, I strongly suggest you park an ovensafe one in a low oven or in hot water while you're cooking. Cold plates suck the heat right out of food," his recipe description reads.

Anthony Bourdain: Skip the Dairy

Anthony Bourdain doesn't condone adding milk or cream to scrambled eggs — or anything, for that matter. "I just don't feel that milk or cream adds anything. I believe that a scrambled egg is principally about the egg," the Appetites author says in a video about the best way to cook scrambled eggs. Anthony's other pro tip is to be careful not to overbeat the eggs; you want some white parts remaining. He cooks them in a heated pan with warm, foaming butter and carefully pushes them around in a figure-eight pattern to create soft folds.

Giada De Laurentiis: Frittata Cupcakes

Giada's preferred method of scrambling eggs involves a mini muffin tin — she likes to make frittata cupcakes. She told POPSUGAR in an interview, "I love making my little cupcakes — frittata cupcakes. I just stick whatever's left in the fridge. Whatever it is that was from the night before, whether it's leftover pasta, leftover meat, leftover vegetables . . . Another favorite is lox, scrambled eggs, and peas — for a little color. For a Sunday morning, it's one of my favorite go-to breakfasts."

Gordon Ramsay: Low and Slow (With a Secret Ingredient)

Gordon Ramsay's scrambled eggs recipe is one everyone must try at least once. The finished product looks more like custard, and thanks to his cooking method and a secret ingredient, they're melt-in-your-mouth good.

Paula Deen: With Water and Vidalia Onions

"We can't operate without Vidalia onions around here," Paula Deen said of her scrambled eggs in an interview with POPSUGAR. In addition to caramelized onions, Paula adds a splash of water to her eggs. "Water doesn't make it as tough as milk," she says. The real kicker, though, is to scramble the eggs in both butter and bacon fat to get the most flavor.

This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Cook Bacon

Chrissy Teigen: "Cheesy" Eggs, Hold the Cheese

Chrissy Teigen swears by her method of creating "cheesy" eggs without the cheese, thanks to her secret ingredient: heavy cream. Her tip for getting them as creamy as possible with no browned spots? "Don't stop gently stirring and scraping (edges and all) for more than a few seconds!"

The Pioneer Woman: Smoked Salmon and Chives

Like most Pioneer Woman recipes, this one sounds delightful. Calling them the "best scrambled eggs ever", Ree Drummond suggests sprinkling in chopped smoked salmon after the eggs are cooked and then garnishing with chopped fresh chives.

Mario Batali: Topped With Shaved Truffle

Leave it to Mario Batali to bring some serious culinary chops to such a basic recipe. To make scrambled eggs special, Mario suggests adding mascarpone or parmesan cheese, but to make them "spectacular," garnish with shaved truffle.

Katie Lee: Back to Basics

Food Network host Katie Lee has a strictly back-to-basics approach to scrambled eggs. She melts butter in a skillet and cooks the eggs low and slow. "It is important to keep the heat low when cooking eggs so as not to burn them," Katie told POPSUGAR in an interview.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Chef RecipesRee DrummondCooking BasicsCooking TipsGordon RamsayCelebrity ChefsGiada De LaurentiisMario BataliEggs
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds