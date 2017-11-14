 Skip Nav
Original Recipes
Make This Oreo Cookie Dough in Just 5 Minutes!
Recipes
23 Chicken Recipes Made in a Slow Cooker
Kid-Friendly Recipes
The Only Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipe You'll Need

How to Get Crispy Turkey Skin

The 1 Thing to Brush on Turkey to Make It Ultra Crispy and Golden Brown

Everyone yearns to pull out a perfectly golden-brown turkey with crisp skin, but what's the trick? I asked a Turkey Talk expert at Butterball, who said America has got to stop basting and glazing. I know this goes against everything generations before you may have said, but basting the bird just cools down the oven and makes the turkey take longer to reach the right temperature.

The turkey skin will brown, so long as you brushed it with a high-heat oil or clarified butter before putting in the oven. Butterball says turkey skin is like a raincoat and the drippings just drip right off, anyway. So why bother basting? The drippings can be used for the gravy.

In addition, don't open the oven repeatedly. It's so tempting to check on the bird, but use the oven light for that. Position the turkey and the oven-safe thermometer in such a way that you can read the temperature through the window. However, if your oven doesn't have a window (or you don't have an oven-safe thermometer), there's always simple math. Calculate the amount of time it will take you to cook the bird, and rely on a timer.

Related
A Better, Simpler Way to Brine Your Turkey
How to Fry a Turkey, in Photos
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
Join the conversation
Holiday FoodHoliday LivingButterballCooking TechniquesCooking TipsThanksgivingTurkeyHoliday
baking
Pumpkin Bars Are Like Cake With the Frosting Already Swirled In
by Nicole Perry
Hallmark Channel's Holiday Movie Schedule 2017
Holiday Entertainment
Here's When You Can Cozy Up With All of Hallmark's Original Holiday Movies
by Quinn Keaney
Stocking Stuffers From ASOS
Gift Guide
Mr. Claus, We Want These 16 Cool Stocking Stuffers From ASOS — All Under $20
by Macy Cate Williams
Disneyland Mickey Mouse Ornament Stein
Holiday Food
Mickey Mouse Ornament Steins Are by Far the Cutest Holiday Merch at Disneyland
by Hilary White
Benefit Launches Matte Red Lipstick
Holiday Beauty
Benefit Cosmetics Launched a Gorgeous Matte Red Lipstick Just in Time For the Holidays
by Kristina Rodulfo
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds