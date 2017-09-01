 Skip Nav
Assemble the Perfect To-Go Sandwich For the Road

Packing sandwiches for the open road can be messy business — by the time lunch rolls around, the sandwich bread can be squishy and saturated with tomato juice. Once you start eating the sandwich, more of it can end up in your lap than in your mouth. Let's toss those subpar roadie sandwiches aside and start making perfect travel sandwiches instead. All you need are a baguette, your favorite condiment, an avocado, deli meat, cheese, and a large lettuce leaf. Learn the magic behind the one-handed, spill-free sandwich that's easy to eat while you're on the open road.

Find the Right Baguette
Cut the Baguette
Pluck Out Bread Innards
Spread the Condiments
Add the Avocado Slices
Spread the Avocado
Roll the Turkey and Cheese
Top With a Large Lettuce Leaf
Behold the Mighty Travel Sandwich
Check For Comfortable Thickness
Wrap the Sandwich
Enjoy on the Open Road
Susannah-Chen Susannah-Chen 5 years
I am seriously obsessed with this idea, and going to try it as soon as I start planning my next road trip.
Latest Food
