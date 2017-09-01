Assemble the Perfect To-Go Sandwich For the Road

Packing sandwiches for the open road can be messy business — by the time lunch rolls around, the sandwich bread can be squishy and saturated with tomato juice. Once you start eating the sandwich, more of it can end up in your lap than in your mouth. Let's toss those subpar roadie sandwiches aside and start making perfect travel sandwiches instead. All you need are a baguette, your favorite condiment, an avocado, deli meat, cheese, and a large lettuce leaf. Learn the magic behind the one-handed, spill-free sandwich that's easy to eat while you're on the open road.