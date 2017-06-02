How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad

Packing a to-go salad in a mason jar seems like a great idea — it's an easy way to transport a vibrant, veggie-heavy meal without worries of dressing leaking into your bag — but if improperly assembled, it may end up underdressed, soggy, or less than fresh. Don't let that happen to you! Instead, follow this step-by-step guide, excerpted from Julia Mirabella's Mason Jar Salads and More: 50 Layered Lunches to Grab and Go ($16).

Reprinted from Mason Jar Salads and More by Julia Mirabella. Copyright (c) 2014 by Julia Mirabella. Published by Ulysses Press.