How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad
1
How to Pack a Perfect Mason Jar Salad

Packing a to-go salad in a mason jar seems like a great idea — it's an easy way to transport a vibrant, veggie-heavy meal without worries of dressing leaking into your bag — but if improperly assembled, it may end up underdressed, soggy, or less than fresh. Don't let that happen to you! Instead, follow this step-by-step guide, excerpted from Julia Mirabella's Mason Jar Salads and More: 50 Layered Lunches to Grab and Go ($16).

Reprinted from Mason Jar Salads and More by Julia Mirabella. Copyright (c) 2014 by Julia Mirabella. Published by Ulysses Press.

Cooking How-ToMason JarsCooking BasicsFood NewsSaladsCooking TipsSummerNew Year's ResolutionsCookbooksLunch
jmontez33 jmontez33 2 years

I'm definitely trying this!

Marta14567299 Marta14567299 2 years

What a great idea, salad in a jar.
Latest Food
