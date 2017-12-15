 Skip Nav
How to Make Pie Crust, in Pictures

Have a hankering for cherry pie, but find yourself intimidated by the process of making crust from scratch? Look no further! Not only do we have a near-foolproof pie crust recipe to share, but we've broken the procedure down into a few simple steps sure to elucidate the process for visual learners. So stop fretting (it's easy, we swear!) and start baking.

Measure Out the Dry Ingredients
Combine the Dry Ingredients
Cube the Butter
Cut the Butter into the Flour Mixture
Work Until You See Coarse Dough Clumps
Add the Water and Mix
Knead the Dough
Wrap and Chill the Dough
Dust a Clean Surface with Flour
Roll Out the Dough
Transport the Dough to the Pie Plate
