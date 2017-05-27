 Skip Nav
The Starbucks Drink Menu: Decoded

Admittedly, I order the same couple drinks at Starbucks every time I go, and I don't really know what exactly is in them. I know my white mocha has some coffee, some milk, and some flavor, but if you ask me what the difference between a latte and a cappuccino is, I wouldn't know. They both have espresso, steamed milk, and foam, so why are they different? Ahead, I broke down what's in all of our favorite Starbucks drinks as well as identified some of the key differences, like caffeine content. Now, when you go into Starbucks, you'll be well-equipped with the answers and won't have to ask, "What exactly is a Flat White?"

Additional reporting by Anna Monette Roberts
