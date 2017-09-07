Here's How to Order Starbucks' New Colorful Ombré Drink From the Secret Menu

Calling all Starbucks-lovers: there's a new ombré drink you'll be obsessed with off of the not-so-secret secret Starbucks menu. The "ombré" drink is simply a fusion of matcha green tea and freeze-dried strawberries, which gives it a whimsical lime green, yellow, and pink color scheme. We know what you're thinking now, so here's how to order the Matcha Pink Drink recipe the next time you're at your local Starbucks:

3 parts traditional Pink Drink (Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk)

1 part matcha coconut milk on the rocks

If you're not sold on trying the colorful drink just yet, check out our review of the Starbucks beloved "Pink drink" and the #PurpleDrink here.