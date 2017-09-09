 Skip Nav
Food Video
Prepare to Be Mesmerized by This Unicorn Magic Shell
Halloween
15 Spooky Kitchen Gadgets That Every Foodie Needs This Halloween
Healthy Recipes
Avocado Fans Will Love This Chocolate Pudding

How to Safely Cut a Jalapeno Without Getting Burned

The Jalapeño Hack Everyone Needs to Know

Jalapeños look harmless, but for anyone who's suffered the fiery burn from their capsaicin-rich innards . . . you know to think otherwise. The first time I diced up a little green jalapeño, I went at it with full bravado, no gloves, bare skin. I had just booked my first job as a food stylist, and I thought I was tough. Boy, was I wrong. Not only did I manage to get that tear-jerking oil all over my face, but I also somehow managed to get a seed up my nose. True story! It was horrific. I was a blubbering red mess of snot and panic and quickly googled home remedies. Greek yogurt? Since no amount of washing, scrubbing, and soap did the trick, I plastered my face in a lovely Greek yogurt mask, which was delightfully refreshing and stopped the burn but also made me look utterly ridiculous while continuing to cook food on set.

Related
Diffuse Heat Evenly by Cutting Jalapeños Into a Fine Brunoise

The second time they got me? This time I was wearing gloves. I'd learned the hard way what not to do, and I wasn't going to let it get me again. I sliced and diced and whipped up a spicy guacamole perfect for our long Memorial Day barbecue, and afterward I discarded the gloves and went about cleaning up the kitchen. But there were still some chopped peppers left over, so I scooped them up to save for later. Glove-less. I think you know where this is going. Let me just say that no matter what you're doing with hot peppers, you should NEVER try to take out contact lenses afterward. Just don't do it. Ever.

How does that saying go? Fool me once? Well, now I finally have a trick that's worked out pretty well so far: plastic zippered bags! First, turn your zippered bag inside out, and then use it like a glove to hold your pepper steady while chopping. It's not quite as easy as a pair of gloves, but it works well enough. Then (this is where the genius lies), once you're done, cradle your hand around the peppers and use the knife to invert them into the palm of your hand. Turn the back right-side out again, and voila! You have a perfectly packed bag full of diced peppers ready to jazz up any recipe without the looming threat of certain eye-watering death.

What do you think of this hack? Do you have any other advice? I'd love to hear it — as well as your favorite remedies for when you do accidentally douse yourself in spice.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Nicole Iizuka
Join the conversation
Food HacksLife HacksFood HumorJalapenosKnife Skills
Join The Conversation
Martha Stewart
You Won't Be Able to Unsee Martha and Snoop Re-Creating That Ghost Scene
by Erin Cullum
How to Peel an Orange
Food Hacks
This Genius Hack Will Forever Change How You Eat Your Oranges
by Victoria Messina
Strawberry Jalapeño Buffalo Sauce Recipe
Recipes
Disneyland Inspired This Strawberry-Jalapeño Buffalo Sauce Recipe!
by Nicole Iizuka
What Is Return Of The Eats?
Food News
Alert! Alton Brown's Good Eats Is Returning to the Food Network
by Anna Monette Roberts
Chewbacca Cupcake Recipe
Get the Dish
Disney World Reveals Its Coveted Recipe For Chewbacca Cupcakes
by Nicole Iizuka
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds