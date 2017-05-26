 Skip Nav
This Insane Watermelon Skinning Trick Will Make Your Jaw Drop
How to Skin a Watermelon

This Insane Watermelon Skinning Trick Will Make Your Jaw Drop

We all know how to cut watermelon into cubes and slices, but how many times have your guests really been impressed with those shapes? One former NASA engineer, Mark Rober, figured out the coolest party trick that presents the fruit in a way you'd never imagine.

Rober takes two watermelons close in size — the first he skins completely by removing outer slices with a knife, then smooths its surface out with a dish scrub. The second watermelon is cut into two equal halves and then gutted entirely. Place the skinned watermelon into the empty vessel, and you've got yourself a twist-apart melon.

Watch the video and try it out for yourself!
Food HacksFood How-ToWatermelonSummerViral VideosYouTube
