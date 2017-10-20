 Skip Nav
An Unexpected Way to Prevent Avocados From Browning

This information might change your life. To prevent an avocado from browning, spray it with a little bit of cooking spray. When I first heard of this concept, I wasn't sure if it was true. But I tried it myself. I ate half an avocado and sprayed the remaining half with Pam. Then, I covered it with foil and refrigerated it. Days later, I pulled the avocado from the fridge and was shocked it see it was not brown at all. Seriously, try this; it's amazing!

reesiecup reesiecup 7 years
hmmm...i usually use lime or lemon juice and wrap it in saran wrap, but squirting on some pam may be less work!
wunami wunami 7 years
Why use foil when you could use plastic wrap. If you get it as airtight as possible, it should prevent browning. It seems like the cooking spray puts a very thin coat of oil on the surface and that prevents the avocado from contacting the air. I doubt you'd need enough spray to make the avocado really oily (it's got plenty of oil itself anyway). And if you don't want to use "PAM" or other stuff that has "chemicals" in it (as if the oil itself wasn't a chemical), you could try an pump pressurized oil sprayer like Misto or others: http://www.amazon.com/b?ie=UTF8&node=289789
redchick152 redchick152 7 years
ugh, my other halves always turn brown! i'll keep this in mind next time.
GlowingMoon GlowingMoon 7 years
I have no use for this, as I could never put away half an avocado. I ALWAYS eat the whole thing. I cannot help myself. Incidentally, I love avocados. I eat one everyday.
Angelica Angelica 7 years
Yay! I no longer half to peddle have my avocado (or half-acado as I affectionately say) to my neighbors at work! Can't wait to try this!
fuzzles fuzzles 7 years
Cooking spray just...scares me. But this has given me the idea to try brushing a cut avocado with a little lemon infused olive oil next time halve one.
AmberHoney AmberHoney 7 years
Does it alter the taste, it sounds kinda nasty to me!
Spectra Spectra 7 years
Does that work if you spray the surface of guacamole too? My husband doesn't like it with lime juice in it, so I leave it out and it turns brown every time.
chiefdishwasher chiefdishwasher 7 years
HOLY GUACAMOLE!!!!.....love them on salads but too often the other half ends up in the bin.........will try it tonight!
sourcherries sourcherries 7 years
How does it taste?
girlA girlA 7 years
This is great! Thanks!
partysugar partysugar 7 years
Any cooking spray — I think. I haven't done a scientific test, but I assume it would work.
lydialee_home lydialee_home 7 years
Interesting - I really need to give it a try!
Amester3005 Amester3005 7 years
Is it only Pam or any cooking spray?
