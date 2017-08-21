 Skip Nav
What Really Happens Behind the Scenes of Your Favorite Reality Food Shows
The Smartest Shoppers Take Advantage of This Trader Joe's Policy
Ina Garten's Easy Cauliflower Side is Just as Tasty as You Imagine

How to Store Greens

The Best Way to Store Greens

If your greens are wilting within a few days of bringing them home from the store, you can prevent it with this quick storage tip. First, wash the greens thoroughly in cold water. Submerge them in bowl full of cold water at least three times before spinning them dry. Then line a resealable bag or tupperware container with a paper towel. Transfer the greens, then top them with another paper towel. Seal the bag (some air inside is OK) or pop the lid on the tupperware and store in the fridge. That's it! This technique should keep them crisp and fresh for well over a week.

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Anna Monette Roberts
