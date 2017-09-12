 Skip Nav
Stop What You're Doing and Make These No-Bake Oreo Shot Glasses
Ina Garten's Top 10 Cook Like a Pro Recipes

Of all the shows Ina Garten has hosted, Cook Like a Pro is her most approachable yet. In this Food Network series, which premiered in May, Ina tackles a certain list of basics per episode, like chicken, roasted vegetables, potatoes, and soups — all doable recipes intended for a millennial audience. And after taking a look at the 10 most popular recipes that reviewers swear by, you'll be inspired to get in the kitchen, too. You won't find any complicated projects here, but rather back-to-basics, easy recipes from the always-reliable Ina.

Garlic Roasted Potatoes
Roasted Tomato Basil Soup
Roast Chicken
Fresh Peach Cake
Meatloaf
Fresh Corn Salad
Perfect Pie Crust
Lemon Chicken Breasts
Roasted Brussels Sprouts
Roast Bacon
