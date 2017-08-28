 Skip Nav
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
Kitchens
19 Cute Kitchen Essentials That Are For Disney Addicts Only
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
15+ Ina Garten Desserts That You and Jeffrey Are Gonna Love

If you need a foolproof recipe that's guaranteed to win over a crowd, Ina Garten is the ultimate source of inspiration. That's especially true for desserts, because the famous Food Network host has recipes that range from rich chocolate cakes to tart lemon bars and everything in between, and her tried-and-true recipes have been made by fans for years. We've gathered 16 of Ina's very best desserts that you need in your life for any occasion. In the iconic words of Ina, "Jeffrey's gonna love this," and you know what? We bet you will, too.

Related
15 Ina Garten Recipes That Will Make You Say, "How Easy Is That?"

Pink Lemonade Bars
Frozen Hot Chocolate
Coconut Cupcakes
Chocolate Layer Cake
Blueberry Lemon Loaf
Lemon Curd
Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Funfetti Coffee Cake
Strawberry Crisp
Jam Thumbprint Cookies
Salted Caramel Gingerbread Cake With Orange Buttercream
Lemon Meringue Pie Bites
Blueberry-Peach Crumble
Mini Pavlovas
Raspberry Lemon Bars
Strawberry Rhubarb Crisp
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Celebrity ChefsIna GartenRecipesDessert
Join The Conversation
Recipes
by Erin Cullum
Where to Find Free Tajin Seasoning in Disneyland
Summer
The 1 Secret Seasoning You Must Ask For When You Visit Disneyland
by Terry Carter
Vegan Strawberry Cheesecake
Healthy Recipes
100-Calorie Bite-Size Strawberry Cheesecakes
by Jenny Sugar
Last Dinner Served on Titanic
Nostalgia
I Ate the Last Dinner Served on the Titanic. Feast Your Eyes . . .
by Hedy Phillips
Healthy Bean Recipe Ideas
Healthy Recipes
These 62 Healthy Bean Recipes Will Help Flatten Your Belly
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds