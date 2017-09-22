 Skip Nav
Food News
The Bestselling Target Snacks to Keep Stocked at all Times
Get the Dish
Magnolia Bakery's Famous Banana Pudding
Guy Fieri
What It's Really Like Working With Guy Fieri on a Food Network Show

Ina Garten's Shrimp Scampi Recipe

The Barefoot Contessa Shares a Recipe We All Need

A video posted by Food Network (@foodnetwork) on

This buttery pasta video is powerful enough to inspire tonight's dinner. Take a look at Ina Garten's shrimp scampi, a linguine dinner that can be sauteed in under 30 minutes. It calls for ingredients you likely already have in your freezer, fridge, and pantry, including pasta, shrimp, lemon, parsley, garlic, butter, and — in true Barefoot Contessa fashion — a "good olive oil." If you have no idea where to start, Ina's all about Ilio Santo ($30).

Related
24 Things That Will Make You a Little Closer to Having Ina Garten's Kitchen

Join the conversation
Chef RecipesFast And EasyFood NetworkIna GartenDinnerPastaRecipesShrimp
Join The Conversation
Celebrity Chefs
15 of the Easiest Pioneer Woman Recipes on the Planet
by Erin Cullum
The Best Barefoot Contessa Salad Recipe
Ina Garten
Ina Garten Swears by This 6-Ingredient Salad
by Sara Cagle
Pioneer Woman's Tomato Soup Recipe
Fast and Easy
by Angela Elias
Behind the Scenes of Guy's Grocery Games
Guy Fieri
What It's Really Like Working With Guy Fieri on a Food Network Show
by Brandi Milloy
How to Roast Broccoli and Cauliflower
Fast and Easy
The Completely Addictive Method of Cooking Broccoli and Cauliflower
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds