The Barefoot Contessa Shares a Recipe We All Need

This buttery pasta video is powerful enough to inspire tonight's dinner. Take a look at Ina Garten's shrimp scampi, a linguine dinner that can be sauteed in under 30 minutes. It calls for ingredients you likely already have in your freezer, fridge, and pantry, including pasta, shrimp, lemon, parsley, garlic, butter, and — in true Barefoot Contessa fashion — a "good olive oil." If you have no idea where to start, Ina's all about Ilio Santo ($30).