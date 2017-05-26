 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
The Harmful Effects of Instant Ramen Noodles
Fast and Easy
Smoothies That Won't Leave You Hungry Before Lunch
Ina Garten
18 Foolproof Ina Garten Recipes
Grilling
20 Cheap and Easy Grilling Recipes For Memorial Day and Beyond

Is Instant Ramen Bad For You?

The Harmful Effects of Instant Ramen Noodles

Yes, you know that instant ramen isn't good for you, but studies have confirmed just how harmful the prepackaged food can really be. A study in the Journal of Nutrition links instant noodle consumption with heart risk, particularly in women. The researchers conducted a study in South Korea, where consumption of instant noodles is the highest in the world, with more than 10,700 people ranging in age from 19 to 64. The results? "Women who consume instant noodles frequently were found to be more likely to have metabolic syndrome — the group of risk factors, including obesity and high blood pressure, cholesterol, and blood sugar, that increase the risk of heart disease and diabetes."

The harmful effects were predominantly found in women and not men. Part of the study reads, "Women — though not men — who ate instant noodles at least twice a week showed a 68 percent higher risk of metabolic syndrome," which is a syndrome that can increase the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Related
15 Recipes That Start With a Package of Instant Ramen

The high sodium content in instant noodle products is obvious, but the main culprit is the noodles themselves. In another study by Dr. Braden Kuo, director of the gastrointestinal motility laboratory at Massachusetts General Hospital at Harvard University, the doctor found unsettling results after testing digestion of the noodles. He used a tiny camera to study the breakdown of instant ramen noodles in the stomach and found out just how difficult it is for your body to digest the preservative-filled noodles. Warning: the photos are graphic. A preservative called TBHQ, which is found in many processed foods including Reese's and Chicken McNuggets, extends shelf life of fatty foods and makes them harder to digest. It's one of the many ingredients in Maruchan Chicken Ramen.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you're hopelessly devoted to instant ramen (and it's a budget-friendly staple in your life), all hope is not lost. Dr. Frank B. Hu, a professor of nutrition and epidemiology at Harvard, told The New York Times, "Once or twice a month is not a problem, but a few times a week really is."

Moral of the story: eating college-friendly instant ramen is OK, but moderation is key.

Image Source: Flickr user frankieleon
Join the conversation
Health NewsRamenFood NewsJunk FoodCollege
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Gifts Under $75
$50 or Less! 11 Graduation Gifts That Are Genius
by Macy Cate Williams
Easy Ramen Salad
Get the Dish
A Ramen Salad So Simple You Can Make It in Your Dorm Room
by Brandi Milloy
Summer Ramen Recipe
Summer
The Ingenious Hack For Using Up Stripped Corncobs
by Anna Monette Roberts
Food News
Secrets of a Ramen Restaurant, Revealed by an Employee
by Erin Cullum
Cool Graduation Gifts
Gifts for Teens
21 Cool Gifts That Graduates (Actually) Want
by Macy Cate Williams
Krispy Kreme Jelly Belly Flavors
Food News
by Brinton Parker
Kylie Jenner Ramen Recipe
Kylie Jenner
The Surprising Dinner Hack You'll Want to Steal From Kylie Jenner
by Erin Cullum
Episode Guide For Cook Like a Pro
Ina Garten
8 Things We Can't Wait to Learn From Ina Garten in Her New Series
by Anna Monette Roberts
Can You Do Shots of ACV?
Healthy Eating Tips
Why It's Important to Stop Drinking Shots of ACV
by Michele Foley
Disney Graduation Cap Ideas
Disney
43 Creative Disney Graduation Cap Ideas You Can DIY
by Hilary White
Little French Boy Dancing Video May 2017
Music
by Quinn Keaney
Kate Middleton and Pippa Middleton Wedding Pictures
The Royals
by Brittney Stephens
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds