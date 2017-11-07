 Skip Nav
Jelly Belly Holiday Favorites Flavors

Jelly Belly's Holiday Flavors Are Like Thanksgiving Dinner in Candy Form

This Thanksgiving, I'm thankful for Jelly Belly. Or, more specifically, I'm thankful for Jelly Belly's limited-time "Holiday Favorites" flavors, which include five flavors that capture the essence of holiday not-so-guilty-pleasure eating: hot chocolate, cranberry sauce, eggnog, pumpkin pie, and candy cane. This isn't the first time the candy brand's holiday favorites have hit stands, as lucky snackers have bought them all in years past, but they always disappear in the new year.

So head to your local drugstore and stock up before the holidays are over; otherwise, you'll need to wait an entire year to get your taste buds on eggnog jelly beans!

All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds