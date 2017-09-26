 Skip Nav
Just When We Thought We Were Over Unicorns, These Froot Loops Pulled Us Back In

In the aftermath of the full-fledged unicorn craze, one recent food product is jumping on the bandwagon in an adorable way, albeit a little late. In Germany, Kellogg's released limited-edition Unicorn Froot Loops, with individual cereal pieces coming in pastel purple, pink, and yellow.

We first spotted the fabulous cereal on the Instagram account Candy Hunting. Though the Unicorn Froot Loops are decidedly new, they are already a big hit with local foodies and unicorn enthusiasts on Instagram. According to some initial reviews, the cereal tastes less fruity than the original flavor. Instead, the taste more closely resembles Kellogg's Honey Loops with slight hints of citrus.

On the actual taste, Associate Marketing Director Chris Stolsky clarified, "The Kellogg's Unicorn Froot Loops that we launched in Germany are the same great flavor as our Original Froot Loops – we just added a little unicorn magic to the pack!"

A Kellogg's rep also confirmed that there are no current plans to bring the trendy product to the United States, unfortunately. Peruse pictures of the epic and Instagram-ready box, ahead.

Follow Your Nose to Burger King For the New Froot Loops Milkshake

UnicornFood NewsFood TrendsCereal
