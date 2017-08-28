This Hysterical Rap About LaCroix Will Make You Cry Tears of Sparkling Water

LaCroix has a passionate following for many reasons. The cans are impossibly colorful and chic, the sparkling water comes in 20 natural flavors, and the zero-calorie beverage is made without any sugar or sodium. It seems only natural that one of LaCroix's enthusiastic fans would create a musical ode to the fizzy drink. "Sippin' on La Croix," by Rakeem has to be one of the most hysterical rap songs out there and truly proves how inspiring this beverage is. You're going to have the lyrics "When you're sippin' on LaCroix, you know it brings you joy" stuck in your head all day. Watch the video above and prepare to laugh until you have tears of sparkling water in your eyes.