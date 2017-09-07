 Skip Nav
Le Creuset Released an Entire Millennial Pink Collection, and OMG, It's Gorgeous

I hope you're in need of some new cookware, because you're going to want every single thing from Le Creuset's new (millennial pink!) collection. Officially called the Sugar Pink Collection, the lineup of new kitchen items includes blush-pink dutch ovens and so much more, all in Le Creuset's signature enamel material and chic design. Honestly, everything is so gorgeous that it doesn't matter how small your kitchen is — you'll want to show it off on your counter at all times. From soup pots to skillets and tiny teaspoons, here's the complete list of pink Le Creuset items you'll want to add to your kitchen wish list.

Round Dutch Oven
Oval Dutch Oven
Soup Pot
Braiser
Signature Saucepan
Signature Skillet
Deluxe Round Trivet
French Press
Bistro Mug
Utensil Crock
Storage Canister
Heritage Petite Pie Dish
Mug
Stackable Ramekin
Storage Canister
Teaspoon
Spoon Rest
Heritage au Gratin Dish
Pie Bird
KitchensFood ShoppingFood News
