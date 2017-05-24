Icee's Fiery New Flavor Will Be Your Favorite Movie Theater Treat

Coming this Fall, Icee will debut a brand-new spicy-sweet flavor that will join its already-impressive lineup. Mango Chili Lime is part of Icee's 50th anniversary celebration this year, and we got a sneak peek of it. The Icee is initially cool, sweet, and refreshing. The mango flavor is intense, in a good way, and has a hint of the lime in it. But once you give it a few seconds, you get the subtle chili kick. It's actually a bit of a head game for your tongue because you simultaneously get the cool and the heat, and it's so good. It'll be the perfect pairing for your popcorn on your next trip to the movie theater.

There are several other new Icee flavors for the year for the anniversary celebration, including Fanta Sour Grape, Dragon Fruit, Mango Strawberry, Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade, and Laffy Taffy, as well as a mystery flavor to be revealed at a later date. We also tried the Dragon Fruit, which is currently available, and the flavor was much more subtle than what the Mango Chili Lime has. It's a subtly sweet taste that will be perfect for a warm Summer day. And while the Dragon Fruit was great, it was no match for the Mango Chili Lime.

Dragon Fruit







Mango Chili Lime



