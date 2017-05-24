Watch Out, Oreos! Trader Joe's Just Released Matcha Joe-Joe's

Next on the list of new May products at Trader Joe's is something we can all get behind — a new Joe-Joe's cookie flavor: matcha ($3)! TJ's sandwiches vanilla cream made with real matcha green tea powder in between two golden biscuit cookies. I thought they tasted exactly like Trefoil Girl Scout Cookies with a crumbly texture and buttery flavor. The cream filling has a silky, buttercream-like texture and bright green color, reminiscent of this year's Pantone color. That said, the matcha flavor doesn't really reveal itself. There's a slight grassy aftertaste, but it doesn't hit you hard like other matcha products (the new matcha ice cream, for instance). That said, people who don't like matcha loved the subtlety. These cookies are damn near perfection, and we're hoping this means more Joe-Joe's special-edition flavors are in our future!



