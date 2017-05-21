 Skip Nav
We're Lovin' It! McDonald's Cuts Out the Bad Stuff in Its Soft Serve

McDonald's has announced some exciting news that will make you crave a McFlurry. The vanilla soft serve is now made with no artificial flavors, colors, or preservatives. "The introduction of the soft serve began in Fall of 2016 and has nearly completed its transition to all 14,000+ restaurants nationwide," McDonald's said in a press release. The vanilla soft serve is used for the vanilla cone, McCafé Shakes, and McFlurries, so no matter which dessert you order, now you know that the soft serve ingredients are a lot better than they were before.

Darci Forrest, senior director of menu innovation at McDonald's, listed other changes to the menu, saying, "We've been raising the bar at McDonald's on serving delicious food that our customers can feel good about eating. Soft serve now joins other changes we have made, such as removing artificial preservatives from McNuggets and committing to cage-free eggs by 2025."

Image Source: McDonald's
