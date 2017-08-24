10 Dinner Options That Are Totally Worth It to Meal Prep

 Skip Nav
25 Cookies From Around the World
Oftentimes when you get home from work, the last thing you want to do is pull out all the stops and make a big, elaborate dinner. Even less so, you're probably not eager to go right back out to pick up takeout. Lucky for you, we've rounded up 10 versatile options that, with a little planning at the beginning of the week, will be totally worth it to just heat up and dish out in the evenings. In fact, we think you'll be counting down the minutes to dinnertime with these in mind. Dig in.

Spiralized Pad Thai Chicken
Zucchini Noodles With Turkey Meatballs
Freezer Chicken Bags
Mason Jar Zucchini Lasagna
Spicy Chicken and Sweet Potato Bowls
Carnitas Burrito Bowl
Lemon Roasted Salmon With Sweet Potatoes and Broccolini
Kung Pao Quinoa Bowls
1-Pan Chili Lime Ranch Chicken and Vegetables
Shrimp Fried Rice
