 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
You Will Cry Laughing Watching Melissa McCarthy Pretend She’s on Chopped
Food Video
Japanese Hotcakes Instantly Make Mornings Happier
Dinner
22 Cozy Slow-Cooker Casseroles That Make Life Easy
Whole Foods
This Is the Stupidest Mistake You Can Make at Whole Foods

Melissa McCarthy Chopped Video on Stephen Colbert

You Will Cry Laughing Watching Melissa McCarthy Pretend She’s on Chopped

Melissa McCarthy stopped by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to promote her latest comedy, The Boss, and things took a hilarious turn when a Chopped spoof happened. Colbert wanted to know what Melissa and her husband, Ben Falcone, watch at home with their children, and she said, "Chopped . . . I would love to be on it." In order to fit in the alotted time, Colbert said, "we'd have to take everything and smoosh it down," and with that, Smooshed was born.

Colbert gives his best Ted Allen impression when he introduces the basket ingredients — salted crackers, minimarshmallows, and bacon bits — and offers up the pantry ingredients, saying, "Also available is our pantry, which is whatever we could find in the breakroom fridge." With one minute on the clock, Melissa and Ben do their best panic-mode cooking and whip up some . . . interesting dishes. "I'm working on a sweet and savory," Melissa said, and I'll just say there's bologna, peanut butter, and pickles involved. "Mine is a rustic hash. Tuscan-influenced — I played with crunchy, sweet, savory, and meaty," she said. Watch the hilarious video to see the results for yourself; you'll want to gag and cry tears of laughter at the same time.

This post was originally published on April 6, 2016.
Join the conversation
The Late Show With Stephen ColbertFood HumorMelissa McCarthyFood NetworkViral Videos
Join The Conversation
Melissa McCarthy
SNL Imagines What Would Happen If Trump Fired Sean "Spicey" Spicer
by Terry Carter
Hallelujah Cold Open Saturday Night Live Video
Viral Videos
Watch Donald Trump Belt Out "Hallelujah" in This SNL Cold Open
by Terry Carter
Ikea Wardrobe
Affordable Decor
This Ikea Purchase Is the Answer to All Your Small-Closet Problems
by Angela Elias
Melissa McCarthy
Melissa McCarthy's Impression of Sean Spicer Is a Glorious Sight to See
by Kelsey Garcia
The Pioneer Woman's Kitchen
Kitchens
10 Kitchen Organization Tips From The Pioneer Woman
by Anna Monette Roberts
Frozen Pizza Blended in Vitamix
Food News
You Can't Unsee This Girl Blending an Entire Frozen Pizza in a Vitamix
by Anna Monette Roberts
Makeup by Jack Beauty Tutorials
Tweens and Teens
by Perri Konecky
How Chefs Cook Bacon
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Cook Bacon
by Erin Cullum
Julia Michaels Performance at 2017 Billboard Music Awards
Award Season
by Brittney Stephens
How Chefs Cook Steak
Cooking Basics
This Is How All Your Favorite Chefs Cook Steak
by Erin Cullum
Melissa McCarthy Talks About Playing Sean Spicer on Ellen
Sean Spicer
Melissa McCarthy Says Her Kids Were Freaked Out by Her Sean Spicer Impression
by Kelsie Gibson
Drake's Reaction to Vanessa Hudgens at 2017 Billboard Awards
Award Season
by Monica Sisavat
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds