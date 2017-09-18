 Skip Nav
Fuel Your Rainbow Obsession With These Unicorn Meringues
Kids Ranked Their Favorite Halloween Candy — and We're Horrified

When it comes to shopping for Halloween candy, most adults reach for the bags of candy they'd like to eat, and who can blame us? I'm proud of myself if I'm able to abstain from dipping into the candy stash before the first trick-or-treater reaches my door. More often, I'm ripping a bag of candy open before I even leave the grocery store parking lot. Luckily, there's an easy hack for everyone handing out candy this year who wants to avoid a candy binge: buy the candy kids like. A recent poll conducted by Jet.com found that there's a huge difference between the most popular Halloween candy according to kids and adults, and the results might surprise you. While chocolate-focused favorites like Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey's Kisses made the list of favorite adult candies, neither appeared on the list of candies kids actually want to get. In fact, only one candy made it onto both lists. Take a peek at the top eight candies kids are praying you'll dish out this holiday!

Smarties
Starbursts
Twix
Nerds
Skittles
Sour Patch Kids
M&Ms
Laffy Taffy
