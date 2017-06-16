Wait What?! Butterfingers and Crunch Bars May Soon Be Leaving Store Shelves

You may want to sit down before reading this unexpected food-related news, dear reader. Nestlé — the company responsible for a decent portion of my childhood diet via cookie dough and chocolate bars— is thinking about selling its American confectionary business. This means some of our favorite sugary snacks, such as Butterfinger, Baby Ruth, Gobstoppers, and Crunch bars, may soon be sold under a new label. But because the company has yet to find a buyer, there's a possibility that these candies may disappear from store shelves for a while — or even for good.

This major business move is a response to "an increasing demand for healthy snacks" among US consumers, according to The Wall Street Journal. These days, "chocolate makers especially are grappling with weak US consumption as Americans increasingly turn their backs on sugar," Bloomberg reports.

There is a silver lining in all of this, though: It won't affect the sale of its Toll House baking goods or the brand's international candy business, which is responsible for producing KitKat bars. Phew! Nestlé plans to have a deal completed by the end of this year. In the meantime, you can find us crossing our fingers (and heck, maybe even our toes, too) in hopes that this portion of Nestlé's business is bought ASAP. Our feeble hearts simply can't live without a good ol' Crunch bar every now and then.