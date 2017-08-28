Nestle Upgraded Its Pumpkin Cookies This Year — and We Are Stoked

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on Aug 27, 2017 at 1:21pm PDT

Nestle Tollhouse isn't messing around with its Fall-themed treats this year. In years past, the brand has released a pumpkin spice break-and-bake cookie, but this year they're kicking it up a notch and doing pumpkin cobbler instead. According to a photo posted by @JunkBanter on Instagram, these new cookies, which have so far been spotted at Giant Eagle, have pumpkin, oats, and spices in them, but the real winner is the pumpkin filling. This is a new take on a pumpkin-flavored goodie that we can't wait to get our hands on. If the quality of the pumpkin spice cookies from last year is anything to go by, these are going to be amazing.