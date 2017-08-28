 Skip Nav
Food Video
You'll Fall in Love With This Pumpkin Pie Fidget Spinner
Kitchen
I Finally Found the Best Frying Pan — and It Doesn't Stick
Kitchens
19 Cute Kitchen Essentials That Are For Disney Addicts Only

Nestle Tollhouse Pumpkin Cobbler Cookies

Nestle Upgraded Its Pumpkin Cookies This Year — and We Are Stoked

A post shared by JunkBanter.com 🍫🍺💪🏼 (@junkbanter) on

Nestle Tollhouse isn't messing around with its Fall-themed treats this year. In years past, the brand has released a pumpkin spice break-and-bake cookie, but this year they're kicking it up a notch and doing pumpkin cobbler instead. According to a photo posted by @JunkBanter on Instagram, these new cookies, which have so far been spotted at Giant Eagle, have pumpkin, oats, and spices in them, but the real winner is the pumpkin filling. This is a new take on a pumpkin-flavored goodie that we can't wait to get our hands on. If the quality of the pumpkin spice cookies from last year is anything to go by, these are going to be amazing.

Join the conversation
Fall FoodPumpkinsNestléFood NewsGrocery ShoppingCookiesFall
Join The Conversation
Costco
Turns Out, Costco Employees Give Zero Sh*ts If You Go Crazy on Samples
by Erin Cullum
Chick-fil-A Chicken Salad Recipe
Food News
by Anna Monette Roberts
Nestlé's Chocolate Will Contain 40 Percent Less Sugar
Health News
Nestlé Announces a Major Scientific Change Coming For Its Chocolate Bars
by Terry Carter
Live the Pure Life
Nestlé
Live the Pure Life
by Jackie Orlansky paid for by Nestlé® Pure Life®
Anthony Bourdain's Wasted! Trailer
Movie Trailers
Anthony Bourdain Wants You to Quit Wasting So Much Effing Food
by Anna Monette Roberts
From Our Partners
Latest Food
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds