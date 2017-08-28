 Skip Nav
Boo! Oreo Is Releasing Special Chocolate Eggs For Halloween

Oreo is just as excited about Halloween as you are. In addition to stocking stores with its signature Halloween cookie, Oreo is also releasing limited-edition chocolate eggs in honor of the holiday.

According to The Junk Food Aisle, Oreo has already begun selling the new product. It seems like the treat itself will remain the same — chocolate egg with a cookies-and-cream filling — but the packaging will change. There's a purple egg that resembles a vampire, a white ghost egg, and an orange pumpkin egg. We're already envious of the lucky trick-or-treaters who will be snagging this candy on Halloween.

